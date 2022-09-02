JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $38.60 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $38,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 2.5 %

RS stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.