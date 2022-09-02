JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $38.66 Million Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,552 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $38,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 16.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 12.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 132.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 279.3% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TTM opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. Tata Motors Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

