JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $39.10 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 509,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $39,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 23.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,053,000 after acquiring an additional 231,192 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AECOM by 66.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Citigroup dropped their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

AECOM Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.31. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

