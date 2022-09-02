JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 316,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $36,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $76.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. CL King dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

