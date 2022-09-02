JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $39,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $182.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.88. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

