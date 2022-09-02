JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 212.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 687,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,377 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $32,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KSA opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $51.12.

