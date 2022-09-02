JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GEAGY. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($42.86) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

