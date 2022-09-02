JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,458,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,012,579 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $36,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 108,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,846 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 1.3 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

SBRA stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Further Reading

