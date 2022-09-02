JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 117,994 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 690,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $35,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 164,707 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,540 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 14.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HWC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

