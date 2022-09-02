JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 36,653 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $37,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average is $102.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

