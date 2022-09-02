JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,244,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $35,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,217,000 after buying an additional 378,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,982,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,949,000 after buying an additional 361,979 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $9,800,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 182,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 138,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,387,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,602,000 after buying an additional 85,147 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of OFC opened at $25.77 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.02%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

