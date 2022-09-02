JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,250,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Personalis worth $34,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSNL. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,463,000 after buying an additional 296,669 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the first quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Personalis by 30.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 247,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Personalis by 527.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40,872 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $3.32 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $23.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

