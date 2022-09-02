JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 108,343 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,343 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $32,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

MasTec Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.