JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,735 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $35,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $226.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.74. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.58, for a total value of $1,293,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,465.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,833.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,212 shares of company stock worth $7,623,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

