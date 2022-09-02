JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,737,314 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,433,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $34,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,201,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PTVE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.41. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,100 shares of company stock worth $196,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

