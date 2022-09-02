JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 18,000 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $35,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.52. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.