JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 19,752 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 770,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $35,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SRC stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.79%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

