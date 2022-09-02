JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 29,441 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Herc were worth $35,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after purchasing an additional 227,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herc by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 867,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,827,000 after buying an additional 66,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Herc by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 489,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,639,000 after buying an additional 96,390 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Herc by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 425,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after buying an additional 73,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

Herc stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day moving average is $126.06.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.11 million. Herc had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, CFO Mark Irion bought 218 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.88 per share, with a total value of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

