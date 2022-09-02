JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 411,996 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 610,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,996 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $38,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $52.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.86.

