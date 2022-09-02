JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 45,394 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,394 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $36,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $812.83 million, a PE ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 780.99%.

SLRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.18.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

