JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 601,158 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 897,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $38,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

BATS EZU opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

