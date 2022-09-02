JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 9,446 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,446 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $37,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,307,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,156 shares of company stock worth $4,618,576 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.55.

TYL opened at $366.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $371.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

