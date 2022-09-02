JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,334,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $35,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.36 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.