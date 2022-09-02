KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 6,578,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after purchasing an additional 292,934 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,840,000 after buying an additional 917,466 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after buying an additional 1,335,856 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,366,000 after buying an additional 1,363,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after buying an additional 39,002 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.59 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

