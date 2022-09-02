KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 505,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 204,045 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of KB Home by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $28.25 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $24.78 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.