KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,559,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,002,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in KE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,660,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC increased its stake in KE by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 1,455,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 558,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29 and a beta of -1.98.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

