Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €58.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Kion Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Kion Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of KGX stock opened at €38.51 ($39.30) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €42.15 and its 200 day moving average is €52.48. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

