Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair lowered Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

