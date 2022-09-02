Kr Sridhar Sells 8,500 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $219,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,765,241.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BE opened at $24.66 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 209.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

