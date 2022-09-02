L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 9.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

