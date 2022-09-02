L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €135.00 ($137.76) to €137.00 ($139.80) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.40.
L’Air Liquide Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $32.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide
About L’Air Liquide
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L’Air Liquide (AIQUY)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.