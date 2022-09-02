Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,617,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $432.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.27. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

