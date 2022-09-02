Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $93.89 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

