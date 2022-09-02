Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.82.

Shares of LB opened at C$34.66 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$33.83 and a one year high of C$45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$40.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.35 million. Analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

