Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Cormark

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.82.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$34.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$33.83 and a 1 year high of C$45.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

