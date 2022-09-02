Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LB. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.82.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$34.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$33.83 and a 1-year high of C$45.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.74.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

