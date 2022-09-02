Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cormark decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.82.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE LB opened at C$34.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$33.83 and a 52 week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

