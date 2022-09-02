Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Trading Down 8.2%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$36.75 and last traded at C$36.82. Approximately 135,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 181,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LB has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.82.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

