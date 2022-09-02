Laurentian Bank of Canada’s (LB) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.82.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LB opened at C$34.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$33.83 and a 1 year high of C$45.29.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

