LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407,414 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in LendingTree by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in LendingTree by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.65. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $169.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

