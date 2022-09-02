Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $268.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price target on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Lennox International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $244.40.

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE:LII opened at $248.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $337.54.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile



Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

