LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $76,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $162.10 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $188.59. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.19.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

