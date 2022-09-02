Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,408,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Lindsay by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lindsay by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Down 0.8 %

Lindsay stock opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $116.77 and a 1-year high of $171.69.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lindsay from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.