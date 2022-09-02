Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.10.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -180.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.27. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

