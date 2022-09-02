Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Billion Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,593,985 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,086 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,724,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.26.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

