Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 837 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,236,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 60,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,552,000 after purchasing an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $358,450,000 after purchasing an additional 166,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.68.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.8 %

LULU stock opened at $294.45 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

