Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe Sells 3,030 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lumentum stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth $68,549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after buying an additional 766,170 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $57,430,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after buying an additional 391,641 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

