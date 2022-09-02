M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 756.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 55.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares in the company, valued at $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.6 %

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

