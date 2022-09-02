Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 446,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,202 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 368,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,384,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 331,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MBUU opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $78.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBUU. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

