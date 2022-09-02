Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Position Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

