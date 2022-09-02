Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,442,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 505.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after buying an additional 3,487,180 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,413,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,884 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,902,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,293 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 656.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,150 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFC. TD Securities cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

